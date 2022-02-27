Galena Elementary Celebrates the Magic of Books

A special assembly at Galena Elementary School Tuesday, Feb. 22 celebrated the magic of reading.

Illusionist Brian Curry presented his love of books with awesome magic tricks and students loved every minute of it.

During the Book Club: The Magic Assembly, Galena Elementary students and staff heard about classic children’s books and then watched in amazement as Curryperformed a magic trick that related to each title.

Curry’s illusions included a floating table, a bowling ball that somehow popped out of a sketchbook after he drew it, disappearing water, an escaped mouse and so much more.

A special thank you to the Chestertown Rotary Club for supporting Galena Elementary’s One School One Book program and for this fantastic assembly, the four books by Curry that will now be in the school’s library, as well as “The Mouse and the Motorcycle” books that were donated so that every student could have a copy.