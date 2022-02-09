Festival Headliners Annie & the Hedonists Appear at the Mainstay

On Saturday, February 26, Annie and the Hedonists, a 5-piece group from New York’s capitol district, will bring their brand of vintage blues and swing to the Mainstay in Rock Hall. Concertgoers can expect a thrilling night of Annie’s versatile vocals and the band’s ace-musicianship.

Annie Rosen, lead vocalist, grew up on the south side of Milwaukee, coming of age in the 1960s and ‘70s. She heard traditional blues guitar playing and singing, and formed a trio that performed jug band, vaudevillian blues and old-timey music. Today, Rosen is recognized as a premier interpreter of the great female blues and jazz artists of the 1920s through ‘40s including Bessie Smith, Sippie Wallace, Billie Holiday, Rosetta Tharpe, and Ella Fitzgerald. She is backed by bandmates Peter Davis, (guitar, banjo, clarinet, piano, vocal), Jonny Rosen, (guitar, vocal) and Don Young, (bass, guitar, vocal). Drummer Jerry Marotta is the newest member of the group. He has played with Orleans, Peter Gabriel, Hall and Oates, Paul McCartney and Sarah McLachlan. Music critics have colorfully described how “Annie and the Hedonists transport us back to an age when heartache, boozing, and all sorts of romantic mayhem seems like one big stylish adventure.” Another reviewer complimented that “If you want energy, joy, a wealth of talent, a way to be in touch with almost every part of American music… and the spirit of love and generosity to go with that, then Annie and the Hedonists are most definitely who you want for your festival.”

Doors will open for the February 26th performance at 7:15pm and the show begins at 8pm. Advance tickets are $20 and can be obtained on the mainstayrockhall.org website. Tickets can also be purchased by calling the Mainstay at (410) 639-9133. Everyone in attendance will be required to show proof of COVID vaccination and wear a mask.

The Mainstay is a not-for-profit music venue founded in 1997. Its calendar offers a year-round calendar of weekly musical events in a variety of genes.