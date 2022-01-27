Looking at the Masters: Image of the Buddha by Beverly Hall Smith

Anonymous was responsible for thousands of works of art in the ancient world. Although he or she was a master, art history does not record the name. Such is the case with those who created images of the Buddha, yet his image can be found in museums world-wide, and his discipline is still practiced today. At the Freer Gallery in Washington, images of the Buddha are close at hand. Who created the images is still unknown, but when, where, how, and why, can be explored.

Buddha (the Enlightened One) was born Siddhartha Gautama in about 563 BCE in Nepal/India. Buddhism was recognized by the Emperor Asoka, who ruled from 272-231 BCE, as the belief system of his kingdom. As a result, Ashoka built monuments to Buddha all over his kingdom.

One of the most significant of the monuments built by Ashoka is the Great Stupa at Sanchi. It holds one of the 84,000 relics (cremated ashes and bones) of the Buddha. The Stupa is a great mound resembling a mountain. A wall surrounds the stupa. The entry gates at the north, south, east, and west entrances are densely carved with Buddhist symbols and stories (jatkas). However, the physical image of Buddha is never shown. In the “Worship of the Buddha” (3rd Century BCE) (Sanchi) an empty throne is depicted under the Bodhi tree. This is where Buddha sat, meditated, and determined that after years of searching he would not leave until he received enlightenment (c500 BCE). The Bodhi tree (Ficus religiosa or fig) is located in Bodh Gaya, India, and remains a significant site for Buddhist worship. New statues of Buddha have been added at Bodh Gaya in the 21st Century.

The Bodhi tree is one of the most popular images in Buddhist sculpture. The leaves are individually carved in the shape of a heart. Clusters of figs hang from the tree. Two small figures kneeling in front of the empty throne raise their arms in prayer. Between them a small child, back to the viewer, kneels and prays as well. Next to them, two monkeys bring gifts to Buddha. In the jatakas (stories of Buddha’s life and miracles) he befriended the King of the Monkeys and the King of the Cobras. Monkeys and cobras appear frequently with Buddha. They are his friends and helpers.

Four well-dressed nobles have come to worship and bring gifts. Two are depicted as hieratically taller figures, while beside them are two smaller figures. Hinduism (2300-1500 BCE, Indus Valley) had a strict caste system that maintained a human hierarchy that could not be changed easily. Therefore, the early art of Buddhism contained a number of adapted Hindu images.

Buddha’s mother Queen Maya died seven days after she gave birth to him. His father King Suddhodama saw to it that nothing but beauty and perfection touched Siddhartha’s life. They lived in an elegant palace within an enormous walled garden. Siddhartha’s life was never touched by unhappiness until he was 29 years old. He went to explore the farthest ends of the gardens. For the first time he saw real life. In the east he saw an old man. In the south he saw a sick man. In the west he saw a funeral. In the north he saw a beggar. This experience changed his life. With the help of four Hindu deities, he escaped the confines of the palace grounds. He wandered for six years in search of knowledge and for great teachers. He even tried physical suffering to find meaning.

At thirty-five, Buddha arrived at Bodh Gaya, and he sat under the Bodi tree. After seven weeks, he found enlightenment. Physical images of the Buddha were first depicted during the Kushan period (late 2nd to early 3rd Century CE) in the region of Gandhara (now Pakistan and Afghanistan), located along the Silk Road. It was a crossroads for all the known cultures of the time. The multicultural mix included Alexander the Great (327/26-325/24 BCE) who brought the Classical sculpture of the Greeks to every land he conquered.

The Classical Greek figure was chosen as the model for the physical Buddha. He is seated under the Bodi tree that is depicted as an arch shape over his head. The figure of the Buddha has several special characteristics. He has long earlobes, ostensibly from wearing the heavy gold pierced earrings as a prince. They symbolize his increased ability to hear and understand. He has an ushnisha, the swelling of his brain that occurred with his enlightenment. It appears to be a hair bun. An urna, the dot between his eyes, represents the third eye. Circling his head is a halo, the symbol of divinity and kingship. Not visible in a seated pose, his small protruding stomach is the symbol of his well-being and comfort.

As in Hinduism, body positions (asanas) and hand gestures (mudras) have significant meanings. Buddha reaches down with his right hand and touches the earth. He calls the earth to witness his enlightenment. His left hand makes the Musthi mudra, a fist that releases tensions and frees the mind of negative emotions. There are over 40 mudras. He sits in the lotus position, his legs crossed and soles of his feet turned up. The lotus position calms the mind and also is a preparation for deep meditation. The lotus (Padma) flower is an ancient and important symbol of purity, spiritual awakening, and faithfulness. The lotus flower regularly emerges from mucky water, but it is beautiful and pure. Its scent promotes relaxation. Buddhism teaches that everyone, male or female, rich or poor, can become a Buddha.

In front of the Buddha’s throne are two soldiers in the armor of the time. They have done battle, and the war has ended. On either side of the throne are rows of people who have come to worship Buddha. In the first row, well-dressed men and women smile and acknowledge him. A second row includes both worshipers and demons. A dog stands at Buddha’s left. In the next row, a monkey on horseback and an elephant can be seen. At Buddha’s right a monkey holds a sword, and another animal is above him. These animals protected Buddha while he meditated. Demonic figures can be seen at the upper right and left corners. One demon rides a large bird and another raises a boulder over his head. At Buddha’s right side are four demonic figures carrying weapons. They are demons sent by Mara (the devil) to tempt Buddha away from his meditation.

Buddha’s “First Sermon” (late 2nd to early 3rd Century CE) (Freer Gallery) was delivered at Deer Park in the forest at Sarnath, India. He is seated in the lotus position under a tree and is surrounded by those who would become his disciples. His right hand is held upright and facing outward in a gesture to reassure everyone they need have no fear (Abhayamudra). Three fingers of his left hand are extended in a gesture that symbolizes the Three Jewels of Buddhism: the Buddha, the Dharma (teachings), and the Shanga (community of monks). This hand is held over his heart to indicate his teaching comes from his heart. The Dharma are the Four Noble Truths: man suffers, the origin of his suffering is his desire for things, suffering can end, if one follows the Eightfold path. The Eightfold path describes the practices that will liberate man from Samsara, the Hindu endless cycle of birth, life, death, and re-birth.

Deer Park was named for the herd of deer that roamed there. The deer came and listened intently to Buddha’s first sermon. Between the deer is the Dharma Chakra, the Wheel of the Law. In this first sermon, Buddha explained his enlightenment for the first time. Thus, he turned the wheel of the law, setting it into motion. It is the most important symbol of Buddhism.

Nirvana is a transcendent state where suffering and desire end, and Samsara, the cycle of death and rebirth has ended. For 45 years Buddha resisted taking the path to Nirvana in order to travel the earth and teach others. “I am 80. My body is like an old cart held together with straps. Only when I am deep in meditation is my body comfortable.” Buddha died at Kushinagar at age 80. As a matter of courtesy, he had eaten a dish offered to him by a devoted follower. Unknown to the man, but recognized by Buddha, the food had spoiled. It was reported that the earth shook and trees blossomed at Buddha’s birth and at his death.

With the Buddha are the members of the Shangha dressed as monks. The handsome young men with elaborate crowns and jewelry are Bodhissatvas. Like Buddha, they followed the Eightfold Path and delayed their Nirvana to help Buddha, and to help others. Buddha’s last recorded words to his followers: “Be your own lamps. Be your own refuge. Hold fast to the dharma. Do not look for refuge beyond yourself. This way you will overcome darkness.” The way, even during the lifetime of the Buddha, was open to all men and women who chose the path.

Beverly Hall Smith was a professor of art history for 40 years. Since retiring with her husband Kurt to Chestertown six years ago, she has taught art history classes at WC-ALL and Chesapeake College’s Institute for Adult Learning. She is also an artist whose work is sometimes in exhibitions at Chestertown RiverArts and she paints sets for the Garfield Center for the Arts.