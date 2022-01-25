Cambridge Commissioners Start Debate on City’s Form of Government; Role of Mayor Might End

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Cambridge Commissioners decided last night at their regular meeting to discuss the possibility of formally changing the city’s form of government to a “Council Manager” system. First Ward Commissioner Brian Roche proposed a review of the city’s charter that would eliminate the role of mayor and replace that position by transferring that role and responsibility to the Council president.

The Council agreed to discuss the proposal in a yet to be scheduled work session in the near future.

The Spy was able to share selected highlights from that discussion.

This video is approximately seven minutes in length.