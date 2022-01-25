<--
MENU

Sections

More

January 25, 2022

The Chestertown Spy

An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland

News Maryland News

Cambridge Commissioners Start Debate on City’s Form of Government; Role of Mayor Might End

by Leave a Comment

Share

The Cambridge Commissioners decided last night at their regular meeting to discuss the possibility of formally changing the city’s form of government to a “Council Manager” system.  First Ward Commissioner Brian Roche proposed a review of the city’s charter that would eliminate the role of mayor and replace that position by transferring that role and responsibility to the Council president.

The Council agreed to discuss the proposal in a yet to be scheduled  work session in the near future.

The Spy was able to share selected highlights from that discussion.

This video is approximately seven minutes in length. 

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *