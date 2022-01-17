Adkins Mystery Monday: What has Lovely Pods?

Happy Mystery Monday! This week, we have these lovely seed pods. While they don’t contain seeds anymore, the pods can persist throughout winter. Do you know what native shrub they belong to?

Last week, we asked you about northern sea oats (Chasmanthium latifolium)! This native grass when growing in a mass gives a beautiful effect with its unique seed pods nodding in a breeze. This grass does well in full sun and part shade and likes medium to wet soils. It can self-seed and spread rather aggressively, so plant it somewhere where you are happy for it to spread its roots and thrive! It is the host plant for several types of skipper butterfly, is considered deer resistant, and provides ample seeds for small mammals and birds to snack on.

Adkins Mystery Monday is sponsored by the Spy and Adkins Arboretum. For more information go here.