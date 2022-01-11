COVID on the Shore: An Update with Shore Regional Health’s Dr. William Huffner

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Since COVID-19 hit the Mid-Shore in March of 2020, The Spy has been turning to Dr. William Huffner, the chief medical officer of UM Shore Regional Health, to provide the Mid-Shore with the most current status of the pandemic and its impact on our local health system. Charged with coordinating the region’s response to the health crisis, Dr. Huffner and his team have now experienced three major surges of the virus, with the current and highly contagious omicron variance now placing a severe strain on the Shore’s health centers and emergency rooms.

In our latest conversation, Dr. Huffner talks candidly about the impact of the omicron surge, its effect on the Shore’s limited resources to manage the disease, and how Governor Larry Hogan’s recent State of Emergency executive order is helping with that challenge. We also talk about the availability and use of monoclonal antibody treatments and his assessment of health worker morale.

This video is approximately ten minutes in length. For more information about UM Shore Regional Health and COVID please go here.