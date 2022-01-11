Becoming A Fiber Artist – Jeanne Bosse Hechmer

Jeanne is a lifelong resident of Easton, Maryland. She graduated from Salisbury State College and went on to teach middle school in Queen Anne’s County until retiring in 1998.

Jeanne’s mother, an accomplished seamstress, taught her how to sew and do needlework. Jeanne sewed clothing and home decorating items for many years. She began quilting in 1980 and has made dozens of quilts and wall hangings.

She draws inspiration from nature, her religion, math, vintage odds and ends, and the work of other artists. Her fiber art pieces and wearables reflect her love of color, fabric, fibers, beads and other embellishments.

Jeanne is a member of Bayside Quilters and has exhibited her work in their shows and in local galleries.

The exhibit runs through the end of February, 2022. We welcome your visit on Wednesdays Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, from 12:00 – 4:00pm each day. The exhibit is free of charge.