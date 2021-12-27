Ring in the New Year with the Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra and Leah Hawkins

Ring in a high-brow toast to the new year early on the eve with the Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Julien Benichou and featuring guest soloist Leah Hawkins.

A Metropolitan Opera soprano, Hawkins appeared in the history-making season-opener, “Fire Shut Up in My Bones” by Terence Blanchard and based on a memoir by New York Times columnist Charles Blow. The world premiere opera is the first ever performed at the Met by an African-American composer. Hawkins, a Philadelphia native, also performed at the Met in the George Gershwin classic, “Porgy and Bess.” Earlier this season, Hawkins played the role of Desdemona in “7 Deaths of Maria Callas” at the Opera national de Paris.

Tickets to the MSO’s annual New Year’s Eve concert, 7 p.m. at Christ Church, are $85, available at midatlanticsymphony.org or by calling 888-846-8600. The concert also can be seen via live stream for $25. Those in attendance at Christ Church are required to show proof of full vaccination and to wear a mask throughout the performance.