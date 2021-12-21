KCHS Holds Sociedad Honoraria Hispánica Induction

It was a special evening for 15 Kent County High School students Wednesday, Dec. 15 as they celebrated their induction into the Sociedad Honoraria Hispánica.

The students joined the Capítulo Los Troyanos at Kent County High School. The local chapter was established here in 2015.

The 15 sophomores, juniors and seniors were inducted Dec. 15 in a ceremony in Kent County High School’s media center, with family members and friends there to celebrate their accomplishment.

The new members join the 13 current members of the local chapter of the Sociedad Honoraria Hispánica, which is nationally sponsored by the American Association of Teachers of Spanish and Portuguese.

The Sociedad Honoraria Hispánica recognizes high achievement in Spanish and Portuguese by students of secondary schools and promotes interest in Hispanic and Luso-Brazilian studies.

Kent County High School teacher Ida Nabb serves as the Capítulo Los Troyanos advisor.

“I am doubly blessed to work with these students. I not only have the opportunity to teach them, but I also have the pleasure to advise them in this chapter of the Sociedad Honoraria Hispánica. Watching them develop a love of language and a desire to share it with others is fulfilling in itself,” Nabb said.

Among the requirements for membership are enrollment in a Spanish III class, achieving an 85% cumulative average in Spanish classes and maintaining a 3.0 grade point average in school. Members also attend meetings, hold activities and fundraisers and earn required service hours.

The Dec. 15 ceremony also marked the first induction of students the Capítulo Los Troyanos in two years. There was no induction during the last school year.