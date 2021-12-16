MHC Supports the Historical Society of Kent County with a $10,000 Operations Grant

The Historical Society of Kent County, a non-profit organization dedicated to collecting and telling the stories of Kent County, has been awarded an Operations Grant in the amount of $10,000 from the Maryland Humanities Council.

“We are so pleased to be one of just 91 entities in Maryland to receive this grant. With it, we plan to refocus our energies on programming for our members and the Kent County community,” said Historical Society President Barbara Jorgenson.

The Maryland Humanities Council strives to inspire learning and promote dialogue about our heritage, culture and future as Marylanders, much like the Historical Society of Kent County strives to do on the County level.

The Historical Society of Kent County was one of 140 applicants for the SHARP Recovery Grants Fund, part of the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act of 2021, in which the National Endowment for the Humanities received supplemental funding to distribute emergency relief for cultural institutions adversely affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Through this effort, Maryland Humanities was allocated $910,000 to distribute to non-profit organizations that provide opportunities for Maryland communities to access and engage with public history, cultural heritage and civic learning during this continued unprecedented time. The Maryland Humanities Council awarded $10,000 grants to 91 different organizations across the State of Maryland, including the Historical Society of Kent County.