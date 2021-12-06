Adkins Mystery Monday: What Plant has Longlasting Fall Foliage?

Happy Mystery Monday! As we enter December, some plants prove to be more hardy than we might expect. Do you know what plant has this longlasting fall foliage?

Last week, we asked about greenbrier (Smilax spp.)! This native brambly vine is green-stemmed and often has thorns. In the winter, it produces berries ranging in color from dark blue to black. At Adkins Arboretum, greenbrier is found along disturbed woodland edges, where they thrive in partial sun and dry to moist conditions. The flowers, while inconspicuous, are very attractive to a variety of bees and flies. Various birds including the brown thrasher and eastern bluebird, as well as other animals like opossums, raccoons, and squirrels, will feed on the berries.

