Two Weekends Left to See Musical Comedy

Enter Church Hill Theatre’s newly renovated interior to find desperate lovers, scheming neighbors, and secrets behind every toga. (There may also be a courtesan or two!) The musical farce A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum runs for two more weekends, November 12 – 21, 2021. The shows run Fridays and Saturdays at 8PM and Sundays at 2PM, with the doors opening thirty minutes before curtain. Tickets may be purchased online at churchhilltheatre.org or by calling the theatre office between 10AM and 2PM Wednesday – Saturday at 410.556.6003.

Please note that the Church Hill Theatre, Inc. requires proof of vaccination for all audience members, staff, volunteers, performers and Board members at all performances and theatre activities. As you enter, you are expected to show either your vaccination card and photo ID or a digital vaccination card. This policy will remain in effect until further notice. Masks will also be required for audiences, front of house volunteers, and staff inside the theatre except while eating and drinking.

Director Liz Clarke has assembled a cast, crew, and production team of faces both familiar and new to the CHT stage. Musical Director Erin Bradley makes her Church Hill debut conducting our six-piece orchestra: Grace Wheatley on piano, Tom Anthony; bass, Ron Demby; clarinet, Frank Gerber; percussion, Jim Pileggi; trombone, and David James; trumpet. Kendall Chaires (theatre business manager) returns as choreographer with the incomparable Sylvia Maloney as producer. Costumes designed by Tina Johnson, lights by Doug Kaufmann, set by Tom Rhodes, and stage management by Steve Atkinson and Jim Johnson

Our playgoers will first be greeted by the slave Pseudolus, brilliantly played by J.W. Ruth. His entourage – the multi-talented Proteans – Maria Boone, John Crook, Morgan Leigh, Calla McClusky, and Travis Stotts, accompany him. Join us to find out if Senex (Matt Folker) will escape his…er…his lovely wife Domina (Heather Joyce-Byers), if Hero (Caleb Ford) will win the love of Philia (Averie Hitzges), if Erroneous (Eddie Vance) will make it around the earth, and if Hysterium (Frank Wirmusky) will successfully woo Captain Miles Gloriosus (Bradley Chaires)! Don’t forget to be on the lookout for Marcus Lycus (Zachary Schlag) and his courtesans: Kendall Chaires, Chelsea Clough, Lindsey Jones, Betsey Read, Debbie Roschli, and Becca Van Aken.

If you are in need of a good laugh and a quick escape (to Ancient Rome!), be sure to grab tickets to A Funny Thing On the Way to the Forum at Church Hill Theatre. Questions? Email Kendall Chaires at businessmanager@churchhilltheatre.org.