Town Council Candidates Forum Showcases Town Issues

On Tuesday night, October 26, The League of Women Voters of Kent County sponsored a virtual forum for candidates vying for Chestertown Town Council Wards 1 and 3.

Candidates are: Bob Miller and Tim O’Brien Ward 1, and Edward Gallo and Jose Medrano for Ward 3.

The candidates answered questions prepared by the League and questions from the audience. The Kent County Public Library provided the platform for the Zoom Webinar.

This video represents the candidates’ introduction and answer to the first question regarding the tax differential between the County and Town services.

Due to technical difficulties, an audio-only recording of the complete forum may be found here.

This video is approximately sixteen minutes in length.