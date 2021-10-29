RiverArts Holiday Show and Sale: Stock Up with Affordable Hand-Made Gifts

While there is concern of late about availability of gifts for the holidays as well as the prices, you need not be concerned this season! RiverArts Holiday Show and Sale offers hand-made gifts at affordable prices created by local artists and artisans. The show will run November 18-December 31.

A broad range of gifts will surely bring joy to those special in your life, from grandparents to grandchildren and other special family members and friends.

Media include holiday décor, ornaments, wreaths, and cards, fine art including photography, practical and decorative pieces in clay and in wood, jewelry, knitted wear, silk scarves, quilts and paper art. As items typically sell quickly, they are replenished. In previous years there have been over 1000 items for sale; we expect as much this year. Many of RiverArts most popular artists are returning but also look for work by artists new to the show.

Join us for the show at the RiverArts galleries in Chestertown’s decorated breezeway. Important dates and times include:

Thursday, November 18 – Opening 11-7

First Friday, December 3 – 11-7

Xmas Eve and New Year’s Eve – 11-3.

Thursdays and Fridays – 11-6

Saturdays – 9-5

Sundays 11- 4

These hours have been extended to make shopping easier. By staying open later, visitors to the gallery may stop in before going to dinner in any number of Chestertown’s popular restaurants.

For more information go to www.community.chestertownriverarts.org/ or call 410-778-6300.