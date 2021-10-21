Chestertown Town Council Election: Bob Miller

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This is one in a series of profiles of candidates running for Town Council positions in the November 2 election. Bob Miller is a candidate for First Ward council member.

As a CPA with several Master’s Degrees in government and law, Bob Miller wants to apply his financial expertise to the stewardship of the community. Looking through an accountant’s lens, he would like to address the tax differential issue between town and county while addressing the day-to-day issues of the First Ward.

We look forward to the October 26 League of Women Voters Candidates Forum online on October 2, details forthcoming.

The Kent County Public Library will host the Zoom meeting. Citizens can participate by joining the meeting here:

The Spy recently interviewed Bob at The White Swan Tavern.

This video is approximately ten minutes in length.