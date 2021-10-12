New Members for Kent Attainable Housing Board

Kent Attainable Housing has announced additions to its Board of Directors. The local non-profit organization aims to create home ownership opportunities for local families in need of safe, decent, and affordable housing by building affordable homes. Construction on the first home, on College Avenue in Chestertown, was completed in 2020. The foundation has been completed for the second home, in Worton, and property is being purchased for a third home in Chestertown. New Board members over the last six months join the current members David Biehler, Carolyn Brooks, Jonathan Chace, Ronnie Edelman, Nivek Johnson, Pam Ortiz and Lani Seikaly.

Bob Altieri became President and CEO of Chesapeake Bank and Trust Co. in 2020. With over 35 years of banking experience, most recently, before joining Chesapeake Bank and Trust, he was the Chief Operating Officer for Baltimore Community Lending, LLC, a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) lending to minority businesses and developers in Baltimore City. He also serves as a Commissioner on the Maryland Home Improvement Commission.

Kathy Appel of Chestertown spent most of her career in the New York State Division of the Budget, focusing on the Medicaid program, affordable housing, transportation, and financing. In 1999, she became New York State’s Medicaid Director. After loving to Washington, D.C., she continued working in Medicaid policy and advocating for not-for-profit and government-operated health plans. She is a Board Member for Health Services for Children with Special Needs and a volunteer with the AARP Tax-Aide Program.

Terwana Brown of Worton, a certified pharmacy technician, is a COVID vaccine coordinator with the Kent County Health Department. A past owner of a printing business in Chestertown, Brown is also in the Leadership Ministry at Mt. Olive A.M.E Church., has extensive experience with the 4H Program, and has been a Board member of Kent Youth, Inc.

Taylor Frey recently relocated to Chestertown after graduating from Washington College in 2017 where he was student body president. He is employed by Tektronix, a subsidiary of Fortive, where he leads global talent management projects. He began his career as an intern with The Obama White House and the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation and has been a U.S. Council Representative with Habitat Humanity International.

Leon Frison of Millington recently retired as Director of Bands for Kent County Public Schools. Concerned about a lack of engagement of most minority boys while teaching General Music in Philadelphia, he became certified in Elementary Education in order to mentor and be a daily example for students. In Kent County he taught at the elementary level for 12 years and at the middle school level for 13 years. He is an ordained Bishop/Pastor in the Greater Highway Churches of Christ and has served on several local non-profit organization boards.

Xavier Jones, a recent Kent County High School graduate, is a licensed apprentice currently working with Henry Funeral Home. He previously worked as an apprentice with Bennie Smith Funeral Home. Xavier has volunteered with local conservation programs and is a leader in the National Funeral Directors Association.

“I am extremely pleased that these new Board members have agreed to serve as a director on our board. They each have expertise in some aspect that is critical to our mission, and their talents and involvement will definitely make us a stronger organization as we go forward,” said Lani Seikaly, President of the Board.

Over 40 families are now going through the process of qualifying to buy a KAH house. A typical family has two or three school-age or pre-school children.

“Each new board member brings a unique perspective and skillset to our organization. Their passion for community is vibrant and will translate well into our efforts to build a stronger community through homeownership. I look forward to learning and working with each of them,” said Darius Johnson, Executive Director of Kent Attainable Housing.

Kent Attainable Housing (KAH) believes that when homes are built for families in need, foundations are laid for healthier, happier, and more productive families and a stronger community. The further success of KAH depends on the support provided by the community. For information about Kent Attainable Housing, view their website at KentAttainableHousing.org or email kentattainablehousing@gmail.com.