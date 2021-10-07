Jeff Antoniuk and The Jazz Update Live at The Mainstay

The Mainstay in Rock Hall MD welcomes renowned saxophonist Jeff Antoniuk and The Jazz Update Saturday October 16 at 8 pm. Tickets are $20 online/advance and $25 at the door or by phone. Information and ticket sales are available on the Mainstay’s website at www.facebook.com/mainstayrockhall and www.mainstayrockhall.org. The Mainstay is dedicated to the safety of its patrons, performers, volunteers, and employees. As such The Mainstay requires proof of full vaccination at the door with corresponding ID. Unvaccinated patrons may be admitted if they have documentation of a negative COVID test no greater than 72 hours before the show. Masks required for all patrons at indoor performances when not specifically eating or drinking. If you do not have one, The Mainstay will provide one at the door.

Join us for a modern look at some of the most classic music from the past 80 years. Known for his probing interpretations of the jazz cannon, saxophonist Jeff Antoniuk and his band of like-minded players from across the Mid-Atlantic will leave you searching for more of their work. Armed with a program that ranges from Duke Ellington and Cannonball Adderley favorites to cutting-edge originals, Antoniuk and the band are poised for a memorable night in a rare Rock Hall appearance.

Among the evening’s highlights will be “Prelude To A Kiss, showcasing the special interaction between Antoniuk and his bassist, Tom Baldwin. This arrangement, which appears on Antoniuk’s highly acclaimed second album, Brotherhood, was praised recently by Ron Netsky of the Rochester City Paper.

Jeff Antoniuk, saxophone

Wade Beach, piano

Tom Baldwin, bass

Tony Martucci, drums

The Mainstay (Home of Musical Magic) is the friendly informal storefront performing arts center on Rock Hall’s old time Main Street. It is a 501(c)(3), nonprofit dedicated to the arts, serving Rock Hall, MD and the surrounding region and is committed to presenting local, regional and national level talent, at a reasonable price, in an almost perfect acoustic setting. Information and advance ticket sales are available on the Mainstay’s website www.mainstayrockhall.org and information for supporting The Mainstay can be found at www.mainstayrockhall.org/sponsors.

