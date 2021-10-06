RiverArts Studio Tour is Back! October 16-17 and 23-24

What could be better than the return of the Chestertown RiverArts Studio Tour? Visitors can see wonderful art and talk with artists about their work while enjoying Kent County’s beautiful fall scenery! Take your free self-guided walking and driving tour on October 16-17 and 23-24, rain or shine, 10am-5pm.

The art is as diverse as the artists who create it, with styles ranging from traditional to avant-garde. The artists work in a broad selection of media that include fine art, pottery, fiber, woodcraft/furniture, jewelry, glass, mosaic, and metal.

The venues also vary, including artists’ private home studios as well as independent studios in a small art complex. Several participants will be located at the RiverArts ArtsAlive Center and the RiverArts Clay Studio. Whatever the location, expect the chance to chat with the artists about their techniques and inspirations, see demonstrations, and have the opportunity to buy original works for your collection at studio tour prices.

Artists are located throughout Kent County. Of the 28 participants, 14 will be in their own Chestertown studios, four will be at the ArtsAlive Center at 200 High Street in Chestertown, one at the RiverArts Clay Studio, and three at the home of the Blueberry Pie and Art Society, in the rear of ArtsAlive. Rock Hall will have three artist studios to visit. Rick Bisgyer’s studio in Betterton, Cindy Fulton’s in Worton, and Marcey Sherman’s in Sudlersville are each truly worth the trip through the Eastern Shore countryside; their work is special and the scenic ride worth taking.

It is recommended that visitors start their tour at the RiverArts Gallery, 315 High Street, in the breezeway, to view an exhibit of works by Studio Tour artists. The month-long exhibit located in the front and middle sections of the Main Gallery will give viewers the chance to decide which artists they wish to visit and plan their itinerary by referring to the tour’s brochure, available in the Gallery.

The art studio at Heron Point is currently closed due to the covid pandemic, but RiverArts has dedicated the Studio Gallery and part of the Main Gallery to a special exhibition, “Artists of Heron Point,” featuring paintings by 15 artists who would not otherwise be able to participate in this year’s tour. The work in this exhibition is both inspired and inspiring, covering a broad spectrum of styles and subjects.

In addition to these venues, make time to visit the tour’s sponsors. The Tish Fine Art Plus Gallery on High Street in Chestertown features artwork, jewelry, woodcraft, and basketry by local artists. Bi-monthly shows include featured artists. The gallery also promotes two judged shows annually.

The tour’s other sponsor, Selkie Books of Rock Hall, en route to Rock Hall, where visitors can stop by the main book shop and across the parking area, Undine’s Art Cottage, housing the work of 15 additional local artists working in multiple media including woodwork, jewelry, acrylics, photography, yarn, and more. Selkie’s has 6-7,000 new, used, rare and consigned books including books by six local authors, covering every major genre and topic.

Gallery hours are Thursdays and Fridays 11am – 3pm, Saturdays 10am – 3pm, and Sundays 11am – 2pm. Saturday and Sunday hours will be 10am – 5pm on both weekends of the Studio Tour. More information on the tour and participating artists, as well as classes and other events can be found on the RiverArts website at https://community.chestertownriverarts.org.

Chestertown RiverArts is a community arts center in Chestertown, Maryland, whose mission is “growing community, creativity, and connection through the Arts.” RiverArts connects local residents and visitors with the arts through exhibits, classes, children’s arts activities, and a clay studio. Visit online at www.ChestertownRiverArts.org, connect via email at info@ChestertownRiverArts.org, or by phone at 410.778.6300.