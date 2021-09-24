Mid-Shore Food: St. Michaels Farmers Market at 25 Years with a Renewed Mission

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

It might be hard to believe, but the St. Michaels Farmers Market turns 25 years old this year. The brainchild of Ann Yonkers of Pot Pie Farm in Whitman (who also co-founded the FreshFarm markets in DC), the St. Michaels market has found a unique niche for itself during those years as the only producer-only farmers market on the Eastern Shore.

While the market has grown in popularity and the number of vendors during this time, perhaps the most major change for the market was in 2018 when it was decided that the organization needed to be a free-standing 501(c)3 nonprofit and became independent from the FreshFarm organization.

And while there have been growing pains and the unanticipated impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, this relatively new structure is now hitting its stride with a new website, a new logo, and leaders like its current president, farmer Jen Paice and her vice president, local chef Jordan Lloyd.

The Spy sat down with Jen and Jordan last week to talk about the new “St. Michaels Farmers Market” as it celebrates this special anniversary, and some of the special initiatives they have taken on, including its October raffle, to ensure this family-friendly gathering from April to November keeps growing just like the food they sell.

This video is approximately two minutes in length. For more information about the St. Michaels Farmers Market please go here.