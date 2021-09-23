Studio B Art Gallery Announces October Exhibit and Live Demo

Studio B Art Gallery is pleased to announce two new events coming to the gallery in October. Join them for the opening of the fall exhibit “Enchanting Eastern Shore” on October 1 and register for the “Portrait Sculpture Demo in Clay” by Rick Casali on October 15.

Enchanting Eastern Shore Exhibit – Friday, October 1, 2021

The gallery’s “Enchanting Eastern Shore” exhibit opens during the First Friday Gallery Walk, October 1, 5-8 p.m. New artwork by the gallery’s talented artists will be unveiled during the special reception. Selected works of art will feature scenes of beauty from all over Maryland’s Eastern Shore. The opening will include a meet and greet with gallery artists, refreshments, and great conversations about art and technique.

“Our gallery artists have been inspired by their experiences on the Eastern Shore this summer,” Studio B Art Gallery owner Betty Huang said. “These new paintings are a reflection of our region’s beauty and inspiration.”

Portrait Sculpture Demo in Clay by Rick Casali – Friday, October 15, 2021

Acclaimed sculptor Rick Casali will be at Studio B Art Gallery on Friday, October 15, for a special in-person “Portrait Sculpture Demo in Clay” event. Internationally known for his fine portraits in oils and bronze, Casali’s demonstration is an opportunity to observe the sculpting process and participate in a Q&A with Rick as he works.

“It is a joy watching Rick and see the clay come to life right before your eyes,” Betty said. “Whenever we can have him join us in the gallery, folks are captivated by his techniques and love learning how he’s able to do the things he can do.”

The “Portrait Sculpture Demo in Clay” is free to attend on October 15, 5-7 p.m.,, but reservations are required in advance. Email Betty at Betty@studiobartgallery.com or call 443-988-1818 to RSVP for the event.

Studio B Art Gallery is located at 7 B Goldsborough Street in historic downtown Easton, Maryland. The gallery represents nationally and internationally known painters Hiu Lai Chong, Bernard Dellario, Ken DeWaard, Betty Huang, Qiang Huang, Daniel Robbins, Master Jove Wang, and sculptor Rick Casali. Visit the gallery any time during open hours, browse online at www.studiobartgallery.com, or call 443-988-1818 to arrange a private viewing.