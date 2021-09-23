MENU

September 23, 2021

Dave Robinson Launches Jazz Radio Show on WKHS

Announcing a new radio show hosted by jazz trumpeter/historian/educator Dave Robinson!  “Jazz Gumbo” will air on WKHS-FM (Worton, MD), 90.5, from 8 to 10PM Eastern on Sunday nights beginning September 26.  The program draws from Dave’s extensive archive of trad jazz—New Orleans, early swing, ragtime, boogie woogie, blues, and more.  Dave previously hosted a coast-to-coast show on Sirius XM satellite radio, and taught early jazz at George Mason University before moving to Maryland’s Eastern Shore.
“Jazz Gumbo” can also be heard online during its time slot at wkhsradio.org

