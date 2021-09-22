Chesapeake Film Festival: Ted Adams and his Tyndall Typewriters

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Suppose someone had to find an independent film producer and director in a pile of resumes. In that case, it’s almost certain that no one like Ted Adams would be selected out of that stack.

The product of Rice University, with a degree in mechanical engineering, and advanced business degrees from UCLA and Harvard Business Schools, Ted Adams has spent most of his adult life running businesses. It is only when you reach the end of his vita that you come to realize that he has also made a name for himself as a filmmaker.

In fact, Ted Adams seems to have excelled in this sideline work in the same way he currently runs Unified Industries, Pyrocap International Corporation, and more recently Unified Resorts Ltd. With now one feature film and five award-winning shorts to his credit, the Virginia-based director could never be accused of being a recreational filmmaker.

Adams continues his work with the screening of his new film, “Tyndall Typewriters” at the Chesapeake Film Festival next month. The 22 minute short tells the story of Thomas Tyndall, a young vintage typewriter repairman, who services these outdated machines while creating a special bond with their idiosyncratic owners. One of those is former restaurant chef who has lost her creative edge and her ability to make emotional connections.

Last week, the Spy talked to Ted over Zoom to preview this film, which is scheduled to be shown at the Festival on Saturday, October 2, at 5 pm at the Avalon Theatre in Easton.

This video is approximately two minutes in length. For more information about the Chesapeake Film Festival and ticketing please go here.