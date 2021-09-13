MENU

September 14, 2021

The Chestertown Spy

An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland

Adkins Mystery Monday: A Bright and Cheery Plant

Happy Mystery Monday! What bright and cheery plant is blooming and attracting bumblebees? This plant is perhaps less popular because of its common name, but it is a beautiful addition to the landscape.

Last week, we asked you about tick trefoil (Desmodium sp.)! There are several species of Desmodium that occur here in Caroline County.  This plant uses a seed dispersal strategy known as epizoochory — that is transportation and dispersal of seed by attaching to the outside of a passing animal. Its velcro-like seed pods stick easily to anyone who passes by.

