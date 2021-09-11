Gunston’s Bull & Oyster Roast Set for October 23

The Gunston School’s signature fundraising event of the year is back! The Bull & Oyster Roast + Alumni Reunion will be held outdoors on the school’s waterfront campus, overlooking the Corsica River on Saturday, October 23 from 5-9 p.m. The evening includes delicious food provided by Bayside Catering, premium beer and wine, plus a rye whiskey tasting bar. With both a silent and live auction planned, guests will have the opportunity to bid on an array of fantastic vacations, golf outings, professional photography sessions, artwork, and a day cruise on a luxurious Fountaine Pajot MY6 Motor Yacht or Elba 45 sailing catamaran, among others.

Tickets are on sale now at $85 per person (until September 30th, when the ticket price goes to $100), and $65 for alumni and former faculty and staff members, with an option to also sponsor a ticket for current faculty and staff members. All attendees must be 21 years of age or older.

“Event sponsorships and donations are critical for the Heron Annual Fund which ensures a healthy operating budget,” explains Head of School John Lewis. “Those funds make up the difference between what tuition covers and the actual cost of running the school, allowing us to offer amazing opportunities to both students and faculty, such as the chance to attend leadership conferences, robotic competitions, and even rocket launches! Additionally, we’re able to offer a significant number of our families financial aid.”

“We are still in need of auction items for both the live and silent portion,” adds Gunston Parents’ Association (GPA) President Irene Hansen ’23. “We are looking for everything from vacation packages to restaurant gift certificate baskets, special experiences, artwork, services, and more.” Those wishing to donate an auction item can contact Event Director Lynda Scull at 410-758-0620, ext. 1101 or email lscull@gunston.org, or fill out an online form.

Sponsorships are available and range from a Brisket Sponsor ($100) up to a Grill Master Sponsor ($5,000), with a price point for every budget. Additionally, new this year are Heron Hero Annual Sponsorship options, which combine the sponsorship benefits of all three Gunston fundraising events (Bull & Oyster Roast, Heron Hustle, Golfing fore Gunston) into a yearlong package. Along with community-wide recognition, Gunston’s sponsors are also listed on the school’s Green & White Pages, a directory of Gunston community-owned businesses and services.

Current sponsors include Heron Heroes Rick and Dani De Los Reyes, P’23 (Grill Master); Prime Rib Sponsors include McAllister, DeTar, Showalter & Walker (P’25) and the Amygdalos Family, P’20 ’23; Select Sponsors include Dr. Laurie Lewis & John Lewis and Dogwood Acres Pet Retreat on Kent Island; and Sirloin Sponsors include Tiffany Cloud, Realtor with Meredith Fine Properties.

Visit https://gunston.org/ bullroast21 to purchase tickets, donate an auction item, or to sign up for a sponsorship (or do all three!). For more information, contact Event Director Lynda Scull at 410-758-0620, ext. 1101 or email lscull@gunston.org.

Founded in 1911, The Gunston School is an independent, nonprofit, nonsectarian, coeducational, college preparatory high school located in Centreville, Maryland. Visit gunston.org for more information.