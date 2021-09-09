Kent Association of Riding Therapy Fundraiser Half Marathon and 5K Walk/Run

The Kent Association of Riding Therapy (KART) is hosting the Chestertown Challenge Half Marathon and 5K Run/Walk on Sunday, Oct. 3, at 9:00 am at Wilmer Park. These courses wind through the heart of rural and beautiful Kent County. It is a flat and fast course.

Advanced registration is $25 for the 5K and $50 for the Half Marathon. Registration fees increase to $30 and $60 respectively after September 26. To register online, go to www.trisportsevents.com or www.kentridingtherapy.org. Race packet pick up and race day registration starts at 8:00 am. Each participant will receive a race tech shirt and refreshments will be available at the finish line. Awards will be presented for men and women in various age categories and Half Marathon finishers will receive a medal. The course is part of the Trisports Events Ultimate Challenge Series and both courses are USATF certified.

“It is the perfect training run for those planning to participate in a full marathon later this year and more importantly, supports our organization that provides such an invaluable service through therapeutic horseback riding for the special needs community,” said Renée Bench, President of KART. “All COVID precautions will be observed to provide a safe, in-person event.”

Since 1984, KART has provided a free therapeutic horseback riding program to special needs students from 6 Kent County schools. They have also expanded their services to participants from Camp Fairlee, and Easterseals respite camp, and to Kent Center here in Chestertown. Last year over 300 participants benefitted from equine assisted activities and therapeutic horseback riding through physical, cognitive and social improvements.

The fundraiser will not only raise awareness for the organization but will also provide the necessary funds for the success of the program: certified therapeutic riding instructors, horse care and equipment, special lifts and ramps for wheelchair riders, and helmets, harnesses and safety gear for all riders.

For more information or to learn about sponsorship opportunities and have your company’s logo on the race tech shirts, please contact Renée Bench at rbench@benchworks.com.

KART is a 501c3 non-profit organization and an agency of the United Way of Kent County.