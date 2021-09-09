Charlie Joiner Memorial Decoy Show in Galena this Saturday

The 3rd Annual Charlie Joiner Memorial Decoy show is being held this Saturday September 11,2021 at the Galena Volunteer Fire House from 9am to 3pm. They will have old decoys, new decoys, oyster cans, antique fishing lures, shell boxes and much more. Bring the family to this event and also see the display of Mr. Joiners decoys old and new. Admission is just $5.00 per person, kids under 12 are free.