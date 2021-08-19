Christ Church Easton Choral Scholars Announcing Auditions

Christ Church Easton announces auditions for its 2021-2022 Choral Scholars program. Now in its tenth year, the program is open to high school and college students throughout the Mid-Shore offering them the opportunity to sing a diverse body of musical literature spanning multiple centuries and musical styles. The program is designed to provide excellence in training and reward deserving students with opportunities to expand their background in music while earning a monthly stipend intended to make possible additional cultural opportunities.

As part of the experience, students enrolled as Christ Church Choral Scholars are exposed to singing on an advanced level in both small and large group settings. They participate in many styles from cappella singing to music accompanied by small ensembles and orchestra. Additionally, scholars are entitled to professional vocal lessons as a benefit of their admission to the program. In recent years, scholars have had the opportunity to participate in a variety of cultural opportunities as well, ranging from performing at Bruton Parish in Colonial Williamsburg, Virginia, choral festivals in Ocean Grove, New Jersey and locally as well as attending world class performances such as the Washington National Cathedral. Since mid 2020, scholars have also had the experience of recording professionally and have had the opportunity to record a vast body of literature.

For more information or to schedule an audition, contact music director Wes Lockfaw at 410-822-2677 or email weslockfaw@christchurcheaston.org.