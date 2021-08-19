Chestertown Jazz Festival: Sholbertshire Swingtet & Bratcher Project play Wilmer Park

Celebrate the 25th Anniversary of the Chestertown Jazz Festival on Friday, September 10 under the festival tent in Chestertown’s Wilmer Park with a cocktail party and concert featuring the Bratcher Project and the Sholbertshire Swingtet.

The festivities begin at 6 pm with heavy hors d’oeuvres, a signature Jazz Festival cocktail, beer and wine and Vaughn Bratcher’s smooth jazz band. The Sholbertshire Swingtet follows with swinging jazz. This all star group features Amy Shook – upright bass, Joe Holt – piano, Scott Silbert – sax and Steve Abshire – guitar (thus the name Sholbertshire). Tickets are $40 per person.

In the interest of community health and safety, masks are encouraged under the tent.

The Mainstay in Rock Hall hosts the kickoff concert Thursday, September 9 with Chuck Redd’s “Dedication to Charlie Byrd” show.



Christian McBride and his “New Jawn” headline Saturday’s event. Also in Saturday’s lineup are The Burke Family gospel, up and coming jazz youngsters The Ephraim and Ebban Dorsey Quintet, and the Chestertown Jazz Festival Revue with Sue Matthews, Lena Seikaly, Sherry Winston, Dick Durham, Giacamo Gates, Stef Scaggiari, Marlon Saunders, and the Uptown Vocal Jazz Quartet.

For tickets and more information on the 25th Annual Chestertown Jazz Festival, September 9 – 11, visit https://www.garfieldcenter.org/gcaevent/chestertown-jazz-festival-25th-anniversary/ or call the Garfield Center at 410.810.2060.