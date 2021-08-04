Bountiful Home to Host Blue Moon Sale August 21st and 22nd

Bountiful Home has announced the 2021 dates for its annual “Blue Moon” sale. The sale will take place August 21st and 22nd at Bountiful Home, located at 803 Goldsborough Street in Easton, Maryland. The sale will begin at 9:00 a.m. each day and end at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 21stand 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 22nd.

Building upon several years of this hugely popular event, everything both inside and outside the store will be discounted at 50% off. All inventory inside the store, including furniture, gifts, home accents, antiques, and one-of-a-kind items will be discounted. There will also be large tents outside featuring a huge selection of new inventory, overstocks, floor samples, and end-of-season items. The tents will also feature items that shoppers aren’t usually able to buy, such as flooring remnants, bolts of upholstery and home fabrics, and other fun surprises.

Bountiful will continue to implement some of the changes that were put in place for last year’s event in response to the coronavirus pandemic. There will be multiple checkout stations outside and in the store to avoid large groups congregating in one area. Hand sanitizer will also be available throughout the sale. Although masks are no longer required, Bountiful respectfully requests that anyone who is not vaccinated wear a mask for their own safety as well as the safety of other customers and staff.

“We just got back from the High Point furniture market and the Atlanta gift markets where we ordered so many fabulous new things for the sale,” said Jamie Merida, owner of Bountiful Home. “We always have a lot of fun gearing up for this event. Every year, we work with our favorite vendors to make sure we have plenty of fresh inventory and exciting surprises for our guests.”

Bountiful Flooring, which is also located in the same building, is also participating in the sale. It will be offering end-of-season rugs and carpet and tile remnants at 50% off. In addition, new orders written during the sale will be discounted by 20%.

Parking for the sale will be available at The Country School, just across from Bountiful Home on Goldsborough Street.

To learn more about the Blue Moon sale, please call Bountiful Home at 410.819.8666 or visit the Jamie Merida-Bountiful Facebook page.

About Bountiful: The Bountiful family of brands includes Bountiful Home, an award-winning retailer of furnishings, home accents, gifts, and one-of-a-kind antiques and handcrafted items; Bountiful Flooring, a retail store offering flooring, carpet, stone and tile, and Hunter Douglas window treatments; and Jamie Merida Interiors, the region’s premier interior design firm. Located in Easton, Maryland, Bountiful is known for its “traditional made modern” aesthetic. The Jamie Merida Interiors design studio serves clients throughout the Mid-Atlantic region and beyond. The studio’s work has been featured in leading publications, such as Traditional Home, House Beautiful, Southern Home, Romantic Homes, Home & Design, Chesapeake Views, and The Cottage Journal. Owner Jamie Merida designs a furniture and home accents collection under the brand Jamie Merida Collection for Chelsea House. For more information, please visit jamiemerida.com.