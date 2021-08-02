WC Academy Of Lifelong Learning Announces Its Fall Offerings

Register for WC-ALL’s courses for the sheer joy of learning. No need to be concerned about academic requirements. Two sessions are now being offered. All classes are peer led by instructors from our community who have vast knowledge on a range of topics. Session 1 will run from August 29-October 8 and session 2 from October 17-December 3. The deadline for registration for both is August 18.

Many of these courses will take place in-person on the college’s campus while others will continue to be offered virtually. The curriculum includes 19 courses covering a broad range of topics with some including field trips.

For those who have missed going to movie theaters here are opportunities to enjoy films once again. Each session offers the ever popular “Sunday at the Movies” with films inspired by literature, poetry, and short stories. Another course will cover popular “American Film 1975-76”. For lovers of the arts there will be a course that will explore all aspects of “Tosca” while “Artists Up Close and Personal” will provide a look at some of history’s most influential artists.

Quite timely given our experiences over the past year there will be three philosophy courses that will provide insight into strategies for ways to approach life. These include Stoicism, Confucianism, and the more current concepts related to Mindfulness.

For those interested in taking an in-depth look at the history that has led to current American issues consider taking “Secession and Disunion.” More current issues will be covered in “Changing Beliefs and Behavior in America 1950-2020” and “The Supreme Court 2020.” Issues related to current environmental science along with the history of the field will be covered in “Practical Environmental Science.”

For those who particularly enjoy nature and learning by doing, consider three courses that will offer both classes and field trips, “Dragonflies of the Delmarva Peninsula”, “Backyard Astronomy”, and “Eastern Neck Wildlife Refuge.”

Washington College has three Signature Centers: The Rose O’Neill Library House, The Starr Center for the Study of the American Experience, The Center for Environment and Society. Visit each and hear from their directors about how these programs offer hands-on experiences to the college’s undergraduates.

Those who are interested in the sciences consider “The Quantum World” where complicated concepts are demystified. Retirees can benefit from taking “Estate and Financial Planning.”

Go to https://www.washcoll.edu/people_departments/offices/wc-all/index.php to learn about WC-ALL’s overall program and covid-19 protocols. Then click on the link to get more information about the courses and instructors. Also included is information on membership requirements and other practical information. A second link will take you to the registration form.