Adkins Mystery Monday: What is this Ethereal Critter?

Happy Mystery Monday! We got a close-up of an ethereal critter this morning, do you know what it is?

Last week, we highlighted the maturing fruits of the mountain laurel, Kalmia latifiolia! Mountain laurels grow along our Tuckahoe Creekside and South Tuckahoe Valley trails. They are ericaceous, making them related to blueberries, rhododendrons, huckleberries, and many other species. Their fruits will persist into winter, as do their glossy evergreen leaves.

