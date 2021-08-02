MENU

Sections

More

August 2, 2021

The Chestertown Spy

An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland

Food and Garden Food-Garden Homepage Food and Garden Food-Garden Portal lead

Adkins Mystery Monday: What is this Ethereal Critter?

by Leave a Comment

Share

Happy Mystery Monday! We got a close-up of an ethereal critter this morning, do you know what it is?

Last week, we highlighted the maturing fruits of the mountain laurel, Kalmia latifiolia! Mountain laurels grow along our Tuckahoe Creekside and South Tuckahoe Valley trails. They are ericaceous, making them related to blueberries, rhododendrons, huckleberries, and many other species. Their fruits will persist into winter, as do their glossy evergreen leaves.
Adkins Mystery Monday is sponsored by the Spy and Adkins Arboretum. Please give them here.

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *