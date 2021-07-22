Celebrated All-Female Band LEZ ZEPPELIN to Appear in Cambridge

Critically acclaimed all-female rock band Lez Zeppelin will appear in concert in Cambridge, Maryland on Sunday, September 26 as a part of a gala festival sponsored by WHCP Radio.

“We are thrilled to be able to bring such a major talent to Cambridge and to the Mid-Shore area,” said WHCP founder and general manager Mike Starling. “Lez Zeppelin has played to huge audiences on the biggest stages around the world,” Starling said, “and it is a rare opportunity for folks on the Eastern Shore to hear a band of this renown.”

Staying true to the musical boldness of Led Zeppelin, the women of Lez Zeppelin deliver the legendary rock band’s blistering arrangements and monstrous sound note-for-note at sold-out shows around the world. Lez Zeppelin has been featured on the BBC, CNN, ABC, CBS, MTV, VH-1, FOX and radio shows worldwide, such as Sirius XM and NPR. The New York Times said, “This all-girl quartet pays tribute to its swaggering namesake Led Zeppelin, ripping through the catalogue with blazing accuracy.”

When Jimmy Page, Led Zeppelin’s own groundbreaking guitarist, heard the group, he lavished praise, saying, “They played the Led Zeppelin music with an extraordinary sensuality and an energy and passion that highlighted their superb musicianship.”

Their innovative musicianship has carried them, however, beyond mere status as a cover band. Spin magazine dubbed them “the most powerful female rock band in history,” and Mat Snow of RocksBackPages said “Right now, they are the most exciting rock band in the world.”

Lez Zeppelin was founded by lead guitarist Steph Paynes and features Marlain Angelides as lead vocalist, Joan Chew on bass and keyboards, and Lessa Harrington-Squyres on drums. They have recorded three albums, and their most recent, The Island of Skyros, was released in late 2019.

The concert will be held in Governor’s Hall at Sailwinds Park, 200 Byrn Street in

Cambridge. Limited tickets are available at $60 each at whcp.org. Tickets include a catered dinner, a cash bar, a door prize drawing, and a live auction of valuable items donated by local merchants. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., and the music begins at 5:00 p.m.

All proceeds benefit WHCP 101.5 FM, the Midshore’s only noncommercial community FM Station.