Haven Ministries Celebrates First Anniversary in New Headquarters

Haven Ministries is celebrating the first anniversary of its new headquarters on July 14 from 4 to 6 p.m. at its location at 206 Del Rhodes Avenue in Queenstown (behind the Royal Farms). The open house celebration will include refreshments, tours of the organization’s headquarters, resource center, and food pantry, as well as information on Queen Anne’s County resources and job information.

“This event is to bring awareness to the public about our resources. We were not able to have our grand opening of the building because of the pandemic last year, so we are excited to share our facility with the public and our growing list of partners,” states Mary Jeeters, case manager for Haven Ministries.

“Without our community partners, this would not have been possible. We are grateful to the representatives from the Queen Anne’s County Commissioners, Queen Anne’s County Emergency Services, Queen Anne’s County Public Schools, the Queen Anne’s County Health Department, among others, who really supported us through this project,” adds Krista Pettit, Executive Director of Haven Ministries.

The Queen Anne’s County Health Department will be on hand at the celebration with information about Narcan and other resources. The headquarters building also provides free artwork and books, provided by Wye Parish Episcopal Church, for clients needing these items.

For further information, visit haven-ministries.org or call the Haven Ministries headquarters at 410-827-7194.

Love shapes the ministry, love transforms people, and hope prevails at Haven Ministries. Haven Ministries operates a seasonal Homeless Shelter, a Resource Center and Food Pantry in Queenstown, Our Daily Thread Thrift Store in Stevensville, Hope Warehouse in Queenstown, and a Food Pantry Truck in Sudlersville.