Chestertown Plans for Juneteenth with John Queen

The BlackUnion of Kent County is gearing up for a weeklong Juneteenth Festival in Chestertown.

Juneteenth, the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States is officially observed on June 19. The Black Union of Kent County will extend the observance of the date by offering justice, equity, diversity, and inclusion (JEDI) training throughout the previous week, from Monday, June 14 to Thursday June 17. More information about these training classes will be offered in the days to come.

Friday will kick off the weekend celebration with a block party from 6-9 pm in Fountain Park and offer live entertainment with Dell Foxx, great food with Phat Daddy’s BBQ, and informational presentations showcasing the empowerment of the Black community with positive images, social justice, and cultural history.

As a celebratory sidenote: Phat Daddy’s BBQ will be opening up a restaurant at the old Ellen’s Coffee shop site later this summer.

Saturday, from 12 to 8 pm, will be held in Wilmer Park as the official ceremonial day. With opening remarks by new mayor, David Foster, the day will include the historic signage reveal to be placed at Chestertown Marina, . a James Taylor Justice Coalition presentation by Savannah Shepard, the John Queen Community Impact and Advocate Awards, KidSpot activities, Delegate Andrea Harrison, Karen Somerville, DJ Zandon, and a closing candlelight ceremony.

Organized by the BlackUnion of Kent county, sponsors include Town of Chestertown, Bayside H.O.Y.A.S,, Kent Cultural Alliance, Chesapeake Heartland, and the Hedgelawn Foundation.

Full schedule:

JEDI Trainings (JUSTICE, EQUITY, DIVERSITY & INCLUSION): 6:30 pm start times

Monday June 14th – (Micro) Aggressions (90mins)

Tuesday June 15th– Identity and Privilege (90mins)

Wednesday June 16th– (Micro) Anti-Racism (120mins)

Thursday June 17th– Courageous Conversations (90mins)

Block Party Friday June 18 Fountain Park 6-9pm

6:00pm- 6:45pm: Dell Foxx (Live Entertainment) Fountain Park

6:45pm- 7:45pm: Black Union of Kent County Information

6:50- 7:00pm: (5) Major Issues (Genocide-Mass Incarceration-Miseducation-Gentrification-Access to Wealth) with Levels of Empowerment (Community-Economics-Judicial-Media-Education)

7:00pm-7:15pm: The Race Thing presentation

7:15pm-7:30pm: Minorities in Aquaculture

7:45pm-8:45pm: Dell Foxx (Live Entertainment) Fountain Park

8:45pm-9:00pm: Block Party Closing Remarks

Ceremony Saturday June 19, 2021 (12:00pm-8:00 pm)

1:00 pm: Town Festival Grand Opening (Wilmer Park) Interim Mayor David Foster

1:00pm -2:30pm: Black Barbers Presentation w/Dolcin Unisex Lounge (RiverArts)

1:00 pm-2:30 pm: Kent County Public Library (Arts, Crafts Making crowns: King’s and Queen’s)

3:00pm-3:45pm: Historic Signage Reveal (Chestertown Marina)

4:00pm-4:45pm: Live Band (Wilmer Park)

4:45 pm-5:15 pm: Guest Speaker Savannah Shepard

5:15 pm-5:35 pm: John Queen Community Impact Award and the Juneteenth Community Advocate Award

5:35 pm-5:50 pm: Guest Speaker Delegate Andrea Harrison

6:00 pm-6:45 pm Karen Somerville (Live Entertainment) Wilmer Park

7:15 pm-8:00 pm: Karen Somerville (Live Entertainment) Wilmer Park

8:00pm: Closing Ceremony w/Candle Light Recognition

The Spy recently talked with John Queen about Juneteenth. Here are a few highlights but, by no means, all that will be happening that week. The event is family-oriented and activities and events suitable for all ages.

John Queen is President of the BlackUnion of Kent County, To find out more, see their Facebook page here.

The video is approximately seven minutes long. For more information about the BlackUnion of Kent County or Juneteenth plans, please visit their Facebook page here.