Chesapeake Chamber Music Festival 2021 Week Two Lineup

Week two of Chesapeake Music’s 36th annual Chesapeake Chamber Music Festival will kick off with a concert on June 10 at 5:30 p.m. by the Orion String Quartet to celebrate the Festival’s 36th Anniversary year. The members of the Quartet, violinists Daniel and Todd Phillips, violist Steven Tenenbom and cellist Timothy Eddy are season artists of the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center. Three concerts featuring 10 artists will be presented live during week two at the Festival’s new permanent home, the Ebenezer Theater, at 17 South Washington Street in Easton, Maryland. The concerts will be held in full compliance with state and local Covid-19 regulations, as well as streamed on the web.

Week Two Schedule

June 10, 5:30 p.m. – Brahms’ Clarinet Quintet in B minor, Opus 115 and Beethoven’s String Quartet in C Major, Opus 59 No. 3 (Orion String Quartet)

June 11, 5:30 p.m.. – Mozart’s Piano Trio in C Major, Beethoven’s Serenade in D Major, Opus 25 for flute, violin, viola, and Schubert’s Fantasia for Piano, Four Hands, in F minor

June 12, 7:30 p.m. – Festival Finale – Beethoven’s Clarinet Trio in B-flat Major, Opus 11, Prokofiev’s Sonata in D Major for flute and piano, Opus 94, Brahms Piano Quintet in F minor, Opus 34 (Orion String Quartet)

Week Two Artists

Week 2 Artists

Catherine Cho, Violin/Viola

Marcy Rosen, Cello

Tara Helen O’Connor, Flute

J. Lawrie Bloom, Clarinet

Diane Walsh, Piano

Robert McDonald, Piano

Orion String Quartet

Daniel Phillips, Violin

Todd Phillips, Violin

Steven Tenenbom, Viola

Timothy Eddy, Cello

Sponsors of this year’s Festival include Talbot Arts, the Maryland State Arts Council, Paul and Joanne Prager, and our donors. Chesapeake Music now has additional tickets for sale for all six in-theater Festival concerts. Please go to chesapeakemusic.org to order tickets for the in-theater or live-streamed performances or for a complete program listing.