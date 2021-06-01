“A Little More Color” by Marc Rubin Opens at The Artists’ Gallery in June

During the month of June, The Artists’ Gallery will feature the work of exhibiting artist, Marc Rubin. “A Little More Color” illustrates the beginning of an introduction of more color into Marc Rubin’s paintings. “Typically, my work has dark backgrounds with the subject illuminated. As you may see in some of these new works, the backgrounds are lighter and have color, rather than light and/or dark grays. After the dark year that we have all just gone through, I felt lighter and brighter is an affirmation and a belief that we can all begin to embrace.” In “A Little More Color,” Marc has continued to paint still lives that invite meaning and evoke story. He captures everyday objects at eye-level and sized in the frame as they are in the world – but he imbues them with a spirit and presence so that, emotionally, they become larger than life.

Overall, as a classical representational oil painter, Marc’s paintings exude a timeless quality. His rich use of color and finely developed eye for composition set him apart from his contemporaries. Classically trained by his mentor, Thomas Buechner, in upstate New York, Rubin emerged from his art studies with a unique point of view. Rubin’s masterfully painted representational oils are exhibited in galleries throughout the Northeast, including The Artists’ Gallery in Chestertown. Recently, Marc relocated his painting studio, which will provide him with much needed space for both private and group lessons.

In addition to his work as a painter, Rubin is an award-winning graphic designer and owner of Marc Rubin Associates, which offers business-aligned creative solutions to graphic communications needs. He has served on the executive board of directors for the Arnot Art Museum in Elmira, New York, the ARTS Council of the Southern Finger Lakes in Corning, New York and the Upstate New York chapter of the American Institute of Graphic Arts. Marc Rubin continues to reside in Elmira, NY with his family.

Marc Rubin’s work will be featured in The Artists’ Gallery throughout the month of June. Located at 239 High Street in Chestertown, The Artists’ Gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. For more information about The Artists’ Gallery, visit www.theartistsgalleryctown.com or call the gallery at 410-778-2425.