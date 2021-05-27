Winnie Estelle Cruises Return for 2021

The Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum in St. Michaels, Md., is pleased to announce that its Miles River cruises aboard Winnie Estelle will begin running for the 2021 season on Friday, May 28. From now through October, guests can enjoy a 45-minute scenic cruise aboard the authentic 1920 Chesapeake buyboat on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Cruises depart from CBMM at 12:30pm, 1:30pm, and 2:30pm. General CBMM admission is required. Boarding passes are additional and may be purchased in the Welcome Center upon arrival. Cost is $5 for CBMM members, $10 for non-members, $3 for non-member children ages 6–17, and free for member children and all children ages 5 and under. All cruises are weather dependent and subject to availability.

Winnie Estelle is also available for private charters and special adult and youth education tours. To learn more about renting Winnie Estelle, or about daily cruises, visit cbmm.org/cruises. Please note: in line with current regulations, facial coverings are not required on CBMM’s campus or in buildings, however they are required for guests participating in river cruises. To read more of CBMM’s current policies relating to COVID-19, please visit welcome.cbmm.org.