May 16, 2021

Local Life Brevities

Spy Moment: Artist Fredy Granillo Talks about his Mural

by Leave a Comment

Artist Fredy Granillo discusses the outdoor mural he is currently painting inside of Robert Ortiz Studios at 207 S. Cross Street in Chestertown, MD.  The public is invited to see the painting process during next few weeks.  When completed the mural will be 10 ft tall by 9 ft wide and be mounted outdoors at Bob’s Studio.

