CBMM Expands Marina, Docking Amenities

Just ahead of the start of the summer boating season, the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum has completed an expansion of its members-only marina that will allow it to welcome more boaters and offer better amenities to those docking at its St. Michaels, Md., campus.

The recently completed expansion saw the addition of new slips capable of accommodating larger vessels, improved Wi-Fi access for boaters, and even more power and freshwater hookups for guest use. Additional amenities include free pump-out services, climate-controlled showers, bicycles, picnic tables, and more.

“We look forward to welcoming even more guests to our marina this summer,” said Shannon Mitchell, CBMM’s guest experience and events manager. “Located in the heart of St. Michaels’ historic district along St. Michaels Harbor and the Miles River, our marina is just a short walk to restaurants, specialty shops, and other attractions, making a stay with us one of the best ways to experience all our town has to offer.”

Open for docking seven days a week, CBMM’s marina offers overnight docking privileges to those with a Marinerlevel membership to CBMM and above, and hourly docking for those with a household membership and above. To learn about becoming a member, or to upgrade your membership, visit cbmm.org/membership.

Advance marina reservations are required, and groups are welcome. To make yours today, contact CBMM’s Dockmaster at 410-745-4946 or dockmaster@cbmm.org. For additional information, visit cbmm.org/docking.