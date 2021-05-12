Tidewater Singers Announces New Artistic Director

John Banghart, President of the Board and member of Tidewater Singers wishes to announce the Election of Ellen Whitacre Wile as the new Artistic Director of the group, a premier a cappella singing ensemble located in Talbot County. She replaces William Thomas.

Thomas led The Tidewater Singers since 2009. Under his direction, audiences have enjoyed beautiful a cappella singing and major works by Poulenc, Thompson, Faure, Ola Gjeilo, Morton Lauridsen, John Rutter and others. He continues to serve as organist at Christ Church St. Michaels and is Associate Professor of Music at Chesapeake College. William stated “Directing this first-class ensemble has been an honor, joy, and privilege. I’m thankful for the many rehearsals, concerts, and good times that we have shared.”

Mrs. Wile is highly honored to be taking over as the Artistic Director for Tidewater Singers. She has sung with the group since its inception as Bach to the Future in 2001 and humbly takes the baton, succeeding the tremendous work of William R. Thomas.

She has spent a lifetime in choral music, having started as a Cherub Choir member in Lancaster, Pennsylvania and has sung in church and school groups throughout her life. She majored in Music Education at Elizabethtown College in Pennsylvania and went on to teach vocal and choral music in the Talbot County Public Schools, grades 1-12, for 30 years, retiring in 2014. She has served as Director of the Chesapeake Youth Chorale and has been Director and Musical Director of several musicals presented at Easton High School.

Her studies continued by attending The Conductors’ Institutes at Westminster Choir College and singing with the Robert Shaw Festival Chorus at Carnegie Hall. She is presently the Music director at the Easton Church of the Brethren.

Ellen is married to Kevin Wile and the two of them enjoy choral and band music together, as well as traveling, kayaking, and visiting with family and friends.