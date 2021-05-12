Bay Country Chorus Seeks New Members

After meeting via ZOOM the last 15 months the Bay Country Chorus is now meeting on a regular basis in person. With all members now vaccinated we are able to meet collectively and join in the hobby we love – singing. We are the Easton Maryland chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society.

We welcome men of all ages to join us at our regular Monday evening rehearsals. We are revisiting our repertoire songs and adding a few new ones and hope to be back entertaining seniors and others on the mid-shore this fall. Now is a good time to take a look as we review songs we have done in the past and consider songs to add to our current repertoire.

Interested men can get further information by contacting John Crovo at 410-820-4761 or jcrovo@goeaston.net. Help us “Keep the Whole World Singing.”