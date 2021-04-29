Studio B Art Gallery Presents Master Jove Wang’s Art Exhibit Saturday, May 15

Studio B Art Gallery is excited to announce a special spring exhibit featuring Master Jove Wang. The exhibit contains pieces from Master Wang’s travels and celebrates his visit back to Easton. The gallery will unveil the new art and hold a special meet and greet with the master painter on Saturday, May 15, 5:00-8:00 p.m.

Master Wang is a highly sought after world-renowned artist, award-winning plein air painter, professor, and author. His artistic career spans more than three decades. Master Wang’s demonstration at the 15th Plein Air Easton Competition in 2019 was a highlight of the festivities and his fall 2020 workshop in Tilghman Island safely delighted student artists during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Master Wang’s paintings are a visual accumulation of experience and artistic integration that create a powerful visual effect reflecting the soul of what he paints – whether it is a figure, landscape, or still life. His spirit of freehand expression of realism made his artistic achievements on the level of mastery sought by many. The Saturday, May 15th exhibit opening is a unique opportunity to meet and learn from a master artist.

“Jove has fallen in love with Maryland’s Eastern Shore,” Studio B Art Gallery Owner Betty Huang said. “We are honored to have the master with us for this special exhibit and spring workshop.”

Studio B Art Gallery recently announced that Master Jove Wang will be returning to Easton for a new spring workshop. The Plein Air Workshop with Master Jove Wang will be held Friday, May 14 – Tuesday, May 18 in Easton, Maryland. To attend the five day workshop, participants must sign up in advance with Studio B Art Gallery. Call 443-988-1818 or email betty@studiobartgallery.com to for more details.

Master Jove Wang’s artwork is available for purchase at Studio B Gallery, located in the heart of Easton’s historic district at 7B Goldsborough Street. Visit Studio B Art Gallery online at www.studiobartgallery.com to view original paintings by Master Jove Wang and all the other exceptional gallery artists. You can purchase directly on the website, call to arrange a private viewing (443-988-1818), or stop into the gallery during open hours.