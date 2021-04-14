Academy Art Museum Announces May Events

EXHIBITIONS

The following Academy Art Museum exhibitions are sponsored by the Talbot County Arts Council, the Maryland State Arts Council, and the Star Democrat. Open daily, Tuesday through Saturday, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. and Sunday, 12 noon to 4 p.m.

Miró in New York, 1947:

Miró, Hayter and Atelier 17

Through July 8, 2021 (online through August 1, 2021)

Miró in New York, 1947: Miró, Hayter and Atelier 17 explores a group of little-known etchings Joan Miró made with influential British printmaker Stanley William Hayter at Atelier 17, the New York outpost of his seminal printmaking studio in Paris. Both Miró and Hayter were key participants in the community of artists in Paris who ultimately formed the core of international movements in contemporary art from the 1930s to 1945. In the 1940s many of these artists, including Hayter, moved to New York to escape the horrors of the Nazi occupation of Paris. There, the confluence of these émigrés and the ingenious and energetic American artists who created Abstract Expressionism fueled the relocation of the center of the art world to New York. Works will be drawn from the Museum’s Permanent Collection and loans from Dolan/Maxwell Gallery, Philadelphia, and private collections. The exhibition catalogue includes the wide breadth of experimental and collaborative work done at Atelier 17, with pieces by Fred Becker, Terry Haass, Gabor Peterdi, Anne Ryan, Yves Tanguy, Helen Phillips, Alice Trumbull-Mason, and others, all of whom worked in Atelier 17 alongside Hayter and Miró.

Norma Morgan: Enchanted World

Through July 8, 2021 (online through August 1, 2021)

Norma Morgan: Enchanted World is an exhibition of the late artist’s prints, watercolors, paintings and drawings, and spans over 30 years of her prolific yet under-studied career. The exhibition highlights Morgan’s ability to convey a spiritual experience through her landscape and portraiture work and to effortlessly transition from formal observation to magical wonder. While her prints are a testimony to her mastery as a printmaker, her mid-career paintings, which include experimental materials such as Day-Glo acrylic, shine a light on the artist’s inquisitive mind and inventive inner world. Morgan’s unique visual language invites the viewer to step back to take in the entirety of her layered compositions and to look closer and notice the figures hiding in them. One of the two African-American women artists to study with Stanley William Hayter’s Atelier 17, Morgan was a trailblazer as an artist and printmaker. Her works are in the collections of the Museum of Modern Art, New York; the Library of Congress; the National Gallery of Art, and others. The Academy Art Museum is proud to present this exhibition with loans from the Kerry and C. Betty Davis Collection of African American Art, Mr. Donnell and Mrs. Dorothea Walker Collection of African American Art, Mr. Freddie Styles, Mr. Darryl Love, and Dolan/Maxwell. The exhibition catalog will feature essays by art historians Dr. Amalia Amaki and Dr. Christina Weyl.

Photo: Norma Morgan image credit: Norma Morgan, David in the Wilderness, 1956, engraving and aquatint, Donnell and Dorothea Walker Collection of African American Art.

Waterwall

Site-specific installation by artist Katherine Tzu-Lan Mann

South Street Lawn at Museum

Through Spring 2021

Waterwall is a mixed-media installation created by combining acrylic, sumi ink, silkscreen, and cyanotype on collaged translucent vinyl over glass. Mann is an American painter whose work explores mythology, identity, and landscape, particularly through the unique dialogues she crafts between the slow and permeating movement of ink and paint and the dynamic layers of collaged and printed elements. Waterwall harkens back to centuries of cave murals found in Dunhuang, China, where paintings do not just describe landscapes, but become environments and magical symbols themselves. As sunlight passes through the walls and ceiling of the cube on the Academy Art Museum’s grounds, Waterwall bathes the viewer in light and detail, creating a verdant, melting, glowing, fragmented, personal, and mythological realm. The bespoke plexiglass structure for the Museum lawn was designed by Mitch Hager of HAGER + HUCK Architecture. Sponsors of Waterwall are the Maryland State Arts Council, Talbot County Arts Council, and Catherine McCoy.

Photo: Waterwall, a site-specific mixed-media installation by artist Katherine Tzu-Lan Mann, is now on display on the Museum’s South Street Lawn.

LECTURE

Joan Miró, Stanley William Hayter and Atelier 17

Lecturer: Carla Esposito Hayter

Saturday, May 8, 10 a.m.

Zoom

Carla Esposito Hayter is an art historian and the author of the Monotype: The History of a Pictorial Art, and Hayter et l’Atelier 17 (Hayter and Atelier 17, published in French and Italian), as well as the catalog essay for the exhibition at the Academy Art Museum. She is also the daughter-in-law of Atelier 17’s founder, Stanley William Hayter. In dialogue with Academy Art Museum’s Curator Mehves Lelic, Esposito-Hayter will talk about the rich history of the Atelier’s decades-long influence in printmaking, as well as share anecdotes, insights and family history, told through her close relationship with Hayter and Miró.

ADULT CLASSES

Adult Class Scholarships – Drawing, Painting, Printmaking, Pastels, Watercolor, and much more.

All Materials are Included. Contact Katie Cassidy for details at 410-820-5222 or email

wkmcgarry@verizon.net for further information. Visit academyartmuseum.org for a full listing of classes. Scholarships are made possible through a generous grant from the Mid-Shore Community Foundation.

Drawing: Perspective For Artists

Instructor: Katie Cassidy

wkmcgarry@verizon.net

Three-Day Workshop: May 4, 5 & 6

Tuesday, Wednesday &Thursday, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

Cost: $90 Members, $110 Non-members

Camaraderie and Critique – First and Third Thursday on Zoom!

Mentor: Diane DuBois Mullaly

dunepainter@earthlink.net

www.dianeduboismullaly.com

Thursdays: May 6 & 20, June 3 & 17, July 1 & 15, and August 5 & 19, 5–6 p.m.

Cost: $55, Members for entire series, $65 Non-members

Oil Painting: The Importance of Color & Simplicity

Instructor: Louis Escobedo

www.louisescobedo.com

3-Days: May 18 – 20

Tuesday, Wednesday, & Thursday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Cost: $500 Members, $600 Non-members

Workshop: Plein Air Landscape Painting

Instructor: Bernard Dellario

bernie.dellario@gmail.com

Three-Day Workshop: May 21–May 23 en Plein air

Friday, Saturday, & Sunday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

Cost: $210 Members, $260 Non-members

Saturdays en Plein Air!

Mentor: Diane DuBois Mullaly

Contact Diane: dunepainter@earthlink.net

Monthly: The Last Saturday of each month, April through October, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

FREE to Members of the Academy. There is no registration for these paint outs. Every month a different beautiful spot for artists to meet to paint or draw.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

CommUNITY Day: Flowers, Flowers Everywhere!

Saturday, May 15, 2021

FREE

In conjunction with other area non-profits, the Museum welcomes families to celebrate spring in a

safe and socially distant way. Stop by the Museum to pick up a free paper flower kit.

PERFORMING ARTS CLASSES

Piano & Guitar Lessons

Instructor: Raymond Remesch

Contact Instructor for further information at (410) 829-0335 or rayremesch@gmail.com

Voice Lessons

Instructor: Georgiann Gibson

Contact instructor for Information at (410) 829-2525 or georgiann@atlanticbb.net.

MUSEUM COVID-19 GUIDELINES

Per City, State, and CDC guidelines, new safety measures have been implemented to ensure limited attendance and adequate space for social distancing. Masks must be worn at all times by participants and instructors. Prior to visiting the Academy Art Museum, visitors are encouraged to visit AAM’s website to read more about the Museum’s reopening protocols. Responses to frequently asked questions can be found on the Visit Page.

If you aren’t able to visit the Museum at this time, please enjoy our available virtual tours, art activities, artist talks, and virtual platform, Art at Home. We look forward to seeing you soon at AAM.

For additional information, visit academyartmuseum.org or call the Museum at 410-822-2787.