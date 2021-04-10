News from League of Women Voters

The League of Women Voters of Kent County Maryland has recently published a revised brochure “Run for Office in Kent County 2021.” The information contained in this guide includes most offices for which legal residents of Kent County may run, the duties of the office, how the elections are conducted, the office term, and the base salary for the position. The League encourages all who are qualified to consider running for office.

The brochures have been distributed to Kent CountyBoard of Elections, political clubs and central committees, local municipal offices, and the Kent County Commissioner’s office. It is available online at the League of Women Voters of Kent County Website at kent-lwvmaryland.nationbuilder.com.

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization dedicated to promoting informed and active citizen participation in government; it does not support or oppose any political parties or candidates for office.