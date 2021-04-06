Horizons of Kent and Queen Anne’s Recipient of Acme Award

Horizons of Kent and Queen Anne’s was the proud March recipient of the ACME GIVE BACK WHERE IT COUNTS Reusable Bag program, and through a partnership with ACME and a donation from Horizons National, Horizons was able to gift a bag of groceries and a grocery gift card to five local families. Thanks to the support of the Chestertown ACME market and shoppers, Horizons received $1 for every $3 reusable bag bought during March. This program made it easy for shoppers to support their community and their environment through an easy and meaningful purchase.

Angela Cornelius of the Chestertown ACME Market worked thoughtfully to pack grocery bags for families, and the Horizons of Kent and Queen Anne’s team was excited to offer families with the gift. “We are very grateful for ACME and Horizons National for making this project possible,” shared Teresa Dellamura, Program Coordinator for Horizons.

ACME has gone above and beyond this past year to support local communities during the pandemic. The GIVE BACK WHERE IT COUNTS Reusable Bag Program is a true testament to their generosity as they support groups focused on education, civic, health & wellness, hunger relief, and military/veterans organizations. They are making a positive impact in our communities.

Horizons of Kent and Queen Anne’s is an affiliate of Horizons National, a national network of out-of-school academic, enrichment, and social-emotional learning programs working with children and families from under-served communities. For more information about the Horizons of Kent and Queen Anne’s learning program, visit https://horizonskentqueenannes.org.