Academy Art Museum Welcomes Antonio McAfee as New Trustee

The Academy Art Museum welcomes Antonio McAfee as its newest board member. McAfee is a Baltimore-based artist and educator whose work has been exhibited at the Walters Art Museum, the Kreeger Museum, the Print Center in Philadelphia, and others, and has received critical acclaim and numerous awards. He serves as Adjunct Professorial Lecturer of Photography at American University in Washington, D.C. He holds a BFA in Fine Art Photography from Corcoran College of Art and Design, an MFA from the University of Pennsylvania, and a Post-Graduate Diploma in Art and Arts and Culture Management from the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg, South Africa.

McAfee’s work explores the legacy of the photographic portraiture of historical and contemporary African-American figures, and his process involves found portraits, appropriation, and collage. The artist has strong ties to the region and the Museum. Raised in Baltimore, McAfee won First Place at the Museum’s inaugural New Photography exhibition in 2018, and his solo exhibition, Legacy, was presented in the Museum’s Selections Gallery in 2020. He was also the Museum’s Artist-in-Residence in 2020 during which he provided virtual studio tours and taught in-person workshops.

Cathy McCoy, Chair of the Museum’s Board of Trustees, states, “We are thrilled that Antonio is joining our Board. His experience last year as an exhibiting artist and lecturer demonstrated his extraordinary abilities and unique voice as a photographic artist, educator, and cultural worker. The Board and the Museum community welcome him warmly and look forward to his contributions in many important areas.”