Brain Awareness Week Events for All Ages

Your brain’s job is to be aware, but how aware are you of your brain?

No matter what your answer is, we’re pleased to tell you that March 15-21, 2021 is Brain Awareness Week, which is the perfect time to become even more aware of your brain, what it does, and how to keep it healthy!

To help you achieve increased brain awareness, Kent County Public Library and the Washington College Biology and Psychology departments are partnering to present a series of Brain Awareness Week programs for all ages.

Making Brains LIVE!

Monday, March 15 | 5:30pm

Ages 5+

Register to reserve your very own brain-making kit, then join us online to create a Bag of Brains and learn how it compares to the real thing.

Bedtime Brain BreakYoga for Adults & Teens

Tuesday, March 16 | 7pm

Adults & Teens

Feeling stressed? Has anxiety got you in its grip? All of these feelings can wreak havoc on our brains, but with wellness strategies and targeted brain breaks you can reclaim your thoughts once more.

Join us for an evening wellness chat with tips for your brain, followed by a relaxing yoga session for teens and adults.

Brain Knowledge! Ask a Neuroscientist & Family-Friendly Trivia

Wednesday, March 17 | 5:30pm

Family-Friendly. All Ages Welcome.

Test your knowledge of the brain with a family-friendly trivia session and ask a real live neuroscientist your biggest questions about the brain!

For full details or to register for these or other upcoming programs, visit kentcountylibrary.org or call 410-778-3636.

Top of Form

About Brain Awareness Week

Brain Awareness Week is the global campaign to foster public enthusiasm and support for brain science. Every March, partners host imaginative activities in their communities that share the wonders of the brain and the impact brain science has on our everyday lives.

Brain Awareness Week was founded by the Dana Alliance for Brain Initiatives (DABI) and the European Dana Alliance for the Brain (EDAB), and is coordinated by the Dana Foundation.

This year Brain Awareness Week will take place from March 15-21, 2021.