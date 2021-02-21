The Church Hill Theatre Announces Auditions for The 39 Steps

The Church Hill Theatre, Inc. announces auditions for a Zoom radio broadcast performance of The 39 Steps, a radio play originally produced by the Lux Radio Theatre in 1937. The 39 Steps is a mystery that director Christopher Wallace describes as “ …an action-packed, fast-paced race to the end”. His intentions are “to give the listening audience, a wave of nostalgia and wonder of suspense by using tempo and tensions created through sounds and the voices of the actors”. Wallace is looking for 8-10 actors to fill the more than 20 roles in the play. All actors will play multiple roles. Auditions will be held via Zoom March 1 and 3 at 6:30pm. Rehearsals and performances will also be held via Zoom. Broadcasts of the performances will be in a large warehouse where the actors can be social but still physically distant. All CDC COVID-19 procedures and precautions will be followed. Live performances will be at 8pm on April 9th and 10th and 2pm on Sunday, April 11th . To register for an audition and receive audition materials please email your name, age, email and phone number to Stage Manager, Michelle Christopher at seashell2930@gmail.com with the subject: 39 Steps Auditions.
