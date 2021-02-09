Kent Attainable Housing: Thank You to the Community

Kent Attainable Housing, Inc. has reached a major milestone – building its first house for a local family in need. With great excitement, on February 1, the family of five completed its move into a three-bedroom, modular home in Chestertown.

It is you, your neighbors, your friends and local organizations whom we want to thank for helping to make this happen. You joined together in typical Kent County fashion to help deliver an affordable house to a working family earning not much more than minimum wage. You opened your wallets and pocketbooks, contributed your time and expertise, and donated appliances and furniture. While it is impossible to list everyone who joined in this remarkable effort, we want especially to acknowledge:

Darren Tilghman and ShoreRivers

Genie Wootten and Raisin, Wootton, and Hurd Law Firm

Amanda Wallace and BB&T Bank

Unitarian Universalists of the Chester River

Michael Scott and Michael Scott Surveying

Wayne Rickert and Rebuilding Together Kent County

Alden Yeatman and Chestertown Builders

Steve Arnold and Energy Services Group

Jay Yerkes and Rosin Creek Collaborative

Greg Smith and Smith Law Firm

Bill Noll and Zane Carter and SCORE

To the more than 30 individuals who volunteered over 800 hours of their time to paint walls and doors, build porches, hang drywall, excavate walkways, install appliances, and do countless other tasks, we are so grateful.

Finally, this milestone could not have been reached without your generous donations. Over 90 individuals and organizations contributed more than $100,000 to help subsidize the cost of our construction program for this and future houses and to make mortgages more affordable to their owners. We thank these organizations for their contributions: Emanuel Episcopal Church, Bramble Foundation, Ed Hatcher and Angie Cannon Foundation, People’s Bank, Macintosh Family Fund, Doug Ashley Real Estate, Rotary Club, and the United Way of Kent County.

Please refer to our website at kentattainablehousing.org for a complete listing of everyone who contributed to this effort.

This is what it took to build our first house, to ready our first family for ownership, and to begin the process of meeting the needs of the more than thirty five families with which we are working . Now we are moving on to construction of our second home in Worton. We expect our program to accelerate and expand, making more homes available for ownership by working families.

We are so fortunate to live in a community where so many folks care so much about families less fortunate than themselves.

Sincerely,

Kent Attainable Housing, Inc. Board of Directors

Lani Seikaly, President

Ed Minch, Vice President

Kathy Appel, Treasurer

Jonathan Chace, Secretary

Dora Best

David Biehler

Carolyn Brooks

Ronnie Edelman

Cheryl Hurt

Nivek Johnson

Pam Ortiz