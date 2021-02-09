Kent Attainable Housing: Thank You to the Community

Kent Attainable Housing, Inc. has reached a major milestone – building its first house for a local family in need. With great excitement, on February 1, the family of five completed its move into a three-bedroom, modular home in Chestertown.
It is you, your neighbors, your friends and local organizations whom we want to thank for helping to make this happen. You joined together in typical Kent County fashion to help deliver an affordable house to a working family earning not much more than minimum wage. You opened your wallets and pocketbooks, contributed your time and expertise, and donated appliances and furniture. While it is impossible to list everyone who joined in this remarkable effort, we want especially to acknowledge:
Darren Tilghman and ShoreRivers
Genie Wootten and Raisin, Wootton, and Hurd Law Firm
Amanda Wallace and BB&T Bank
Unitarian Universalists of the Chester River
Michael Scott and Michael Scott Surveying
Wayne Rickert and Rebuilding Together Kent County
Alden Yeatman and Chestertown Builders
Steve Arnold and Energy Services Group
Jay Yerkes and Rosin Creek Collaborative
Greg Smith and Smith Law Firm
Bill Noll and Zane Carter and SCORE
To the more than 30 individuals who volunteered over 800 hours of their time to paint walls and doors, build porches, hang drywall, excavate walkways, install appliances, and do countless other tasks, we are so grateful.
Finally, this milestone could not have been reached without your generous donations. Over 90 individuals and organizations contributed more than $100,000 to help subsidize the cost of our construction program for this and future houses and to make mortgages more affordable to their owners. We thank these organizations for their contributions: Emanuel Episcopal Church, Bramble Foundation, Ed Hatcher and Angie Cannon Foundation, People’s Bank, Macintosh Family Fund, Doug Ashley Real Estate, Rotary Club, and the United Way of Kent County.
Please refer to our website at kentattainablehousing.org for a complete listing of everyone who contributed to this effort.
This is what it took to build our first house, to ready our first family for ownership, and to begin the process of meeting the needs of the more than thirty five families with which we are working . Now we are moving on to construction of our second home in Worton. We expect our program to accelerate and expand, making more homes available for ownership by working families.
We are so fortunate to live in a community where so many folks care so much about families less fortunate than themselves.
Sincerely,
Kent Attainable Housing, Inc. Board of Directors
Lani Seikaly, President
Ed Minch, Vice President
Kathy Appel, Treasurer
Jonathan Chace, Secretary
Dora Best
David Biehler
Carolyn Brooks
Ronnie Edelman
Cheryl Hurt
Nivek Johnson
Pam Ortiz
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.