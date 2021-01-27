The Return of Sultana Education Foundation’s Virtual Toddler Time

The Sultana Education Foundation (SEF) is pleased to announce the return of its FREE early childhood education program, Virtual Toddler Time, taking place now through April. The program will be offered virtually via ZOOM and broken into four separate sessions. Children and their guardians will explore the natural world through stories, songs, games, crafts, and interactions with wildlife – all led by SEF’s talented staff. Each session will include three separate lessons held each Friday morning at 10:30AM. Program supplies will be available for pick-up the Wednesday prior to each session at SEF’s Holt Center, or dropped off within a 20-mile radius of the Holt Center in downtown Chestertown, MD.

The program, now in its 4th year, was traditionally held in-person at SEF’s Holt Center. Staff members piloted the virtual version this past summer providing parents and guardians struggling to find nature-based, interactive and fun activities during the pandemic. A local teacher and parent was incredibly impressed with the effort that went into planning and executing each program, expressing gratitude for the low costs (now offered for free) saying, “I thought this was extremely affordable for all the materials and time that went into this program…(the staff) did a wonderful job of managing the technology and interacting with the kids. I loved all the activities that occurred during the sessions and also the ones for kids to do on their own. ”

This season, Virtual Toddler Time has had incredible start. Within three days of opening registration SEF closed registration for Session One with 100 participants signed up, throwing the program staff into a frenzy prepping, packaging and delivering materials to students. One grandparent gushed recently about the programming in hopes of seeing it return soon, “The children were entranced with every lesson…and engaged all day in things to look for and examine. They actually looked forward each morning to start the day with (SEF Staff). I was awed by the package each child received: the thought and care and planning that went into it, and the usefulness of each item in the learning process.”

Session Two registration opens on January 27th, on Feb 17th for Session Three, and on March 3rd for Session Four. To see SEF’s Virtual Toddler Time complete 2021 schedule, for more information, or to register for the next session visit https://sultanaeducation.org/public-programs/. If you miss any programs or are looking for more free activities, ideas and exploration with your little ones, visit the Early Childhood Education page on Sultana’s Virtual Classroom website at https://sultanaclassroom.org/early-childhood-education/.